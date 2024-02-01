<article class="post-184199 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail category-mtb_e-bike_rennrad-tests category-zubehor tag-akkuruecklicht tag-lampe tag-m-wave tag-messingschlager tag-rennrad-ruecklicht tag-rrlicht23 tag-ruecklicht entry" aria-label="Fahrrad-Rücklicht im Test: M-Wave Helios K 1.1"><header class="entry-header"><p class="entry-meta"><span class="entry-categories">Filed Under: <a href="https://velomotion.de/category/mtb_e-bike_rennrad-tests/" rel="category tag">Tests</a>, <a href="https://velomotion.de/category/mtb_e-bike_rennrad-tests/zubehor/" rel="category tag">Zubehör</a></span> <span class="entry-tags">Tagged With: <a href="https://velomotion.de/tag/akkuruecklicht/" rel="tag">Akkurücklicht</a>, <a href="https://velomotion.de/tag/lampe/" rel="tag">Lampe</a>, <a href="https://velomotion.de/tag/m-wave/" rel="tag">M-Wave</a>, <a href="https://velomotion.de/tag/messingschlager/" rel="tag">messingschlager</a>, <a href="https://velomotion.de/tag/rennrad-ruecklicht/" rel="tag">Rennrad Rücklicht</a>, <a href="https://velomotion.de/tag/rrlicht23/" rel="tag">rrlicht23</a>, <a href="https://velomotion.de/tag/ruecklicht/" rel="tag">Rücklicht</a></span></p><p class="entry-meta"><time class="entry-time">1. Februar 2024</time> by <span class="entry-author"><a href="https://velomotion.de/author/dgreil/" class="entry-author-link" rel="author"><span class="entry-author-name">Daniel Greil</span></a></span> <span class="entry-comments-link"><a href="https://velomotion.de/2024/02/m-wave-helios-k-1-1/#respond">Leave a Comment</a></span> </p></header><div class="entry-content"><p><strong>M-Wave Helios K 1.1: Wer einfach nur ein kleines, günstiges Akku-Rücklicht sucht mit einer LED, der wird bei Messingschlager mit der M-Wave Helios K 1.1 schnell fündig. Wie sich das einfach Akku-Rücklicht im ausgiebigen Test geschlagen hat, zeigen wir dir hier.</strong></p>
<p>Das StVZO-konforme Rücklicht von M-Wave findet mit seiner Einfachheit und dem sehr günstigen Preis von 10,90 Euro bestimmt viele Abnehmer. Das Rücklicht kann zudem durch ein Klick-System von der Halterung entnommen werden und wiegt alleine sogar weniger als 12 Gramm – ein richtiges Leichtgewicht! Da es nur einen Modus gibt, kann die Lampe sehr einfach mit einem Druck auf den Knopf direkt under der LED ein- und wieder ausgeschaltet werden. Auffällig ist, dass man das Innenleben der Lampe durch das Gehäuse durchsehen kann, was im Vergleich zu den <a href="https://velomotion.de/2023/10/sigma-blaze-ruecklicht-test/">anderen Rücklichtern im Test</a> einen eher billigeren Eindruck macht. Zusätzliche Features wie ein Bremslicht sind hier nicht vorhanden.</p>
<a href='https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104232/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-2.jpg'><img width="1200" height="800" src="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104232/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-2.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104232/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-2.jpg 1200w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104232/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104232/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104232/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-2-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a>
<a href='https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104234/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-1.jpg'><img width="1200" height="800" src="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104234/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-1.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104234/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-1.jpg 1200w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104234/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104234/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104234/M-Wave-Helios-K11_PSturm-1-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a>
<h3>Daten & Fakten</h3>
<td class="column-1">Gewicht mit Halterung</td><td class="column-2">25,35 Gramm</td>
<td class="column-1">Leuchtdauer Max.</td><td class="column-2">4 Stunden</td>
<td class="column-1">Leuchtdauer Min.</td><td class="column-2">4 Stunden</td>
<td class="column-1">Seiten-Sichtbarkeit</td><td class="column-2">240 Grad</td>
<td class="column-1">StVZO zugelassen</td><td class="column-2">Ja</td>
<td class="column-1">Bremslicht</td><td class="column-2">Nein</td>
<td class="column-1">Ladezeit</td><td class="column-2">2-3 Stunden</td>
<td class="column-1">Preis UVP</td><td class="column-2">10,90 Euro</td>
<img decoding="async" class="alignnone wp-image-184202 size-full" src="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104024/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-08.jpg" alt="M-Wave Helios" width="1200" height="800" srcset="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104024/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-08.jpg 1200w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104024/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-08-300x200.jpg 300w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104024/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-08-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104024/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-08-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" />
<h3>Unser Testeindruck zur M-Wave Helios K 1.1</h3>
<h4>Verpackung und Montage</h4>
<p>Die Verpackung komplett aus Plastik hat uns beim auspacken tatsächlich etwas frustriert, da man die Lampe mit der Hand alleine nicht aufbekommt. Mit Hilfe einer Schere und zusätzlichem Aufreißen der Hinterseite konnten wir das Rücklicht dann entnehmen. Hier sehen wir Verbesserungsbedarf.</p>
<p>Die Montage der M-Wave Helios K 1.1 ist sehr einfach und intuitiv. Die Gummihalterung mit vier Löchern hält sicher an der Sattelstütze und kann an viele Größen angepasst werden. Ein Gummisspacer an der Vorderseite der Sattelstütze, wie bei anderen Lampen in unserem Test, ist hier leider nicht dabei. Positiv ist, dass man die Lampe nach oben und unten in der Neigung verstellen und somit im Ausstrahlwinkel an verschiedene Sattelhöhen anpassen kann, um nachfahrende Verkehrsteilnehmer nicht zu blenden.</p>
<p><img decoding="async" class="alignnone wp-image-184208 size-full" src="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104044/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-02.jpg" alt="M-Wave Helios" width="1200" height="800" srcset="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104044/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-02.jpg 1200w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104044/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-02-300x200.jpg 300w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104044/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-02-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104044/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-02-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></p>
<h4>Bedienung und Akku-Laufzeit</h4>
<p>Die Bedienung der M-Wave Helios K 1.1 ist mit dem einzigen Knopf sehr einfach; so kann die Lampe mit einem kurzen Druck ein- und ausgeschaltet werden. Der integrierte Akku hat eine Brenndauer von circa vier Stunden. Bei Aufleuchten der grünen Batteriestandsanzeige muss der Akku geladen werden, verschiedene Abstufungen bei 20% oder 10% des Akkustandes gibt es nicht. Während des Ladevorgangs leuchtet die kleine LED rot und erlischt, wenn der Akku voll geladen ist. Die Ladezeit mit dem mitgelfierten Micro-USB-Kabel beträgt circa zwei bis drei Stunden. Praktisch ist beim Aufladen, dass die Lampe aus der Halterung entnommen werden kann, sodass die Halterung immer an der Sattelstütze montiert bleiben kann.</p>
<a href='https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104032/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-05.jpg'><img width="1200" height="800" src="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104032/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-05.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104032/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-05.jpg 1200w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104032/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-05-300x200.jpg 300w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104032/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-05-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104032/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-05-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a>
<a href='https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104028/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-06.jpg'><img width="1200" height="800" src="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104028/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-06.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104028/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-06.jpg 1200w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104028/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-06-300x200.jpg 300w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104028/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-06-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104028/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-06-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a>
<p>Die eine vorhandene LED leuchtet sehr hell, was beim direkten reinschauen auch blenden kann. Die Sichtbarkeit im Straßenverkehr ist aber auch mit einer Seiten-Sichtbarkeit von 240 grad absolut gegeben. Mit einem Gesamtgewicht von 25,4 Gramm ist die Lampe sehr leicht und von den Maßen her auch sehr klein. Für den Preis von 10,90 Euro ist die <strong>M-Wave Helios K 1.1</strong> aber auf jeden Fall empfehlenswert.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.messingschlager.com/de/produkte/batterie-ruecklicht_t21/m-wave-helios-k-1.1-usb-sl-akku-ruecklicht_a220559?"><strong>WEB: messingschlager.com</strong></a></p>
<a href="https://velomotion.de/bestenliste-rennrad-ruecklichter/" target="_blank">Zurück zur Bestenliste</a>
<h2 class="fazithead">Fazit: M-Wave Helios K 1.1 </h2>
<div class="fazitgesamt">
<div class="fazitpro"><h3 class="contraboxheader">Pro</h3>
<ul class="proconlist"><img src=https://velomotion.de/wp-content/themes/magazine-pro/images/plus_icon.png ></img><li>sehr leicht</li><img src=https://velomotion.de/wp-content/themes/magazine-pro/images/plus_icon.png ></img><li> sehr günstiger Preis</li><img src=https://velomotion.de/wp-content/themes/magazine-pro/images/plus_icon.png ></img><li> Entnehmbar zum Aufladen</li></ul></div>
<div class="fazitcontra"><h3 class="proboxheader">Contra</h3><ul class="proconlist"><img src=https://velomotion.de/wp-content/themes/magazine-pro/images/minus_icon.png ></img><li>geringe Akku-Laufzeit</li><img src=https://velomotion.de/wp-content/themes/magazine-pro/images/minus_icon.png ></img><li> frustrierende Verpackung</li></ul></div>
<div class="fazitneutral"><h3 class="faktenboxheader">Fakten</h3> <div class="thefacts">
<span class="factheader">Produktjahr</span><span class="factcontent">2023<br></span>
<span class="factheader">Preis</span><span class="factcontent">10,90 Euro<br></span>
<span class="factheader">Web</span><span class="factcontent">
<a href="//www.messingschlager.com" target="_blank">www.messingschlager.com</a> </span>
</div>
</div>
<div class="wertungsbox biketest">
<div class="wertungsboxgesamt"><h3 class="blboxheader">Gesamtwertung</h3><span class="wertungszahl">62%</span><div class="blwertungr"><div class="blwertungi" style="width:62%; background: #8deb86"></div></div></div>
<div class="wertungsboxpl"><h3 class="blboxheader">Preis-/Leistung</h3><span class="wertungszahl">85%</span><div class="blwertungr"><div class="blwertungi" style="width:85%; background: #27d000"></div></div></div>
</div>
<div class="fazitbox">
<div class="fazittext100">Die sehr simple M-Wave Helios K 1.1 kann mit einem sehr günstigen Preis und dem geringen Gewicht durchaus punkten. Zusätzliche Sicherheitsfeatures wie Bremslicht oder verschieden Modi kann die Helios K 1.1 aber nicht bieten. </div>
</div>
<div class="reviewbround" style="background:url(https://media-prod.velomotion.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/30104026/M-Wave_Helios_K1.1_DGreil-07.jpg);"></div>
Daniel Greil war neben seinem BWL-Studium mit Schwerpunkt Marketing bereits in leitender Position im Sportfachhandel tätig. In seiner Freizeit erkundet er im Sommer auf dem Gravelbike und im Winter auf Touren-Ski den Bayrischen Wald. Mit seinem breiten Sportwissen und seiner Begeisterung für den Sport unterstützt er nun das Velomotion-Team.
